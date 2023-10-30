WATCH: Colombia women show support for Luis Diaz ahead of USWNT clash after Liverpool star's parents are kidnapped

Colombia women's team delivered a classy moment ahead of their USWNT clash for compatriot Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped earlier this week.

Luiz Diaz's parents kidnapped

Colombia women show support for winger

Mother rescued by police, father still missing

WHAT HAPPENED? The team held up the Liverpool star's shirt during the national anthems in solidarity with the winger after the news had broken earlier in the weekend. While the Colombians lost 3-0 to the Stars and Stripes, the gesture ahead of the game won the hearts of the fans. Diaz had also received support from Liverpool teammate, Diogo Jota, who held up his shirt after scoring during the Reds' 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being abducted in northern Colombia on Saturday, Cilenis Marulanda, Diaz's mother, was saved by police in the city of Barrancas. Despite previous local rumours of a firefight, Colombian officials have not been able to find his father. In an effort to keep Diaz updated on the situation, police officials have talked with him.

WHAT NEXT? Diaz is unlikely to play for Liverpool in midweek when they take on Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.