'That’s just a fact' - Thomas Tuchel reveals why Chelsea star Cole Palmer was sensationally snubbed for England squad

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Thomas Tuchel has stood firm on his decision to omit Cole Palmer from his latest England squad, admitting he did not even feel the need to contact the Chelsea playmaker before the announcement. Despite Palmer returning to fitness and form at Stamford Bridge, the German coach cited a lack of consistent availability as the primary reason for the high-profile snub.

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Chelsea star left out of latest Three Lions camp

England are preparing for crucial fixtures against Croatia and Spain this month, but Palmer is a notable absentee from the 25-man selection. Despite being passed 100 per cent fit following a strong run of form for Chelsea in the 2026-27 campaign, the midfielder was completely overlooked.

While Palmer was left at home, Tuchel handed surprise call-ups to Jobe Bellingham and Josh King. Morgan Gibbs-White also earned a spot, highlighting the fierce competition for attacking roles within the current setup.

The decision raised eyebrows, particularly as Tuchel confirmed he held conversations with Dan Burn, Dean Henderson, and Jordan Henderson regarding their own exclusions. Like Palmer, that trio missed the previous camp due to injury, yet the Chelsea talisman received no such phone call.

'That's just a fact'

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tuchel explained his brutal reasoning for ghosting Palmer prior to the squad reveal. The German tactician suggested that his communication policy strictly focuses on players who were recently involved in the national team environment.

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"No, [I did not speak with Palmer]. If players are left out, then I speak to the players who were in the last camp and give them the reason they are not in this camp," Tuchel stated. "Cole was not in the last camp and we had communication last time. Because he was not in the last camp, there is no change."

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The manager then bluntly addressed the 24-year-old's track record of missing international duty. He made it clear that his loyalty currently lies with those who impressed during recent international breaks.

Tuchel added: "He generally misses out on too many occasions for England. That's just a fact. It's not his fault, but it's also not my fault and not our fault. And not only did he miss last camp, he missed an excellent camp. So he missed out and the consequence is that we stick to the group that were excellent and that's the situation."

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A stuttering international career

Palmer’s trajectory with the Three Lions has stalled dramatically. He has made just three appearances over the last two years, with his most recent outing coming during a 1-0 defeat to Japan in March before missing out on Tuchel’s World Cup squad entirely.

Breaking back into the fold appears to be a monumental task. The manager highlighted the exceptional performances of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham as a major roadblock for the Chelsea forward.

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"It's very hard if the group continues performing like that," Tuchel admitted. "And in his position is of course at the moment Jude Bellingham. Jude is nowhere near giving up his shirt and he's in world-class form and world-class shape together with Harry Kane. So it will be very, very hard."

The road back to the national team

Palmer must now use the international break to focus on his club duties at Stamford Bridge, knowing that only flawless domestic form and consistent fitness will force the manager's hand. With talents like Eberechi Eze, Gibbs-White, and the Bellingham brothers thriving, the competition for the No.10 role is more ruthless than ever.

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The Chelsea star's path to redemption was laid out clearly by his national coach, who insists the opportunity is not gone forever.

Tuchel concluded: "But the door is always open and he needs to perform consistently, he needs to be available and then he has all the chances to be back. But meanwhile, players are performing in camp and make their mark and that's what counts."