Cole Palmer's bizarre reason for wearing face mask on flight to FIFA Club World Cup revealed as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is left in the dark

Cole Palmer has revealed the bizarre reason why he travelled with Chelsea to the FIFA Club World Cup wearing a face mask.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international forms part of the Blues squad that is hoping to capture a global crown in the United States. They got that campaign off to the best possible start when beating MLS outfit LAFC 2-0 in their tournament opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Palmer figured prominently in that contest and will be looking to do the same when Premier League giants face Brazilian side Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday.

DID YOU KNOW

Ahead of that game, Palmer has explained why he travelled to America wearing a mask. His club manager, Enzo Maresca, previously said when quizzed on that topic: "I didn't ask him. He wasn't ill. To be honest, I don't even know if it was for a joke!"

WHAT PALMER SAID

Palmer said, with the 23-year-old having to grow accustomed to his jet-setting lifestyle: "It wasn’t a joke, I just don’t like the smell of planes. That’s why I wear a mask. Nothing else. Enzo doesn’t know, I didn’t tell him, but he didn’t ask me to be fair."

WHAT NEXT?

Palmer, who was named Young Player of the Year at the end of his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, has been included on the PFA Player of the Year shortlist for 2024-25. He has also taken on Chelsea’s No.10 shirt, as the most creative influence in their squad.