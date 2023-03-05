Cody Gakpo believes that the new Liverpool attack are still getting used to each other and assures fans that there is no reason to worry.

Liverpool forwards still getting used to each other

Gakpo has scored twice for Liverpool

Reds take on Man Utd on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The current Liverpool attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo started playing together only in January after the Dutch attacker completed his move to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old forward believes that the players upfront are still getting to know each other and with time their performances will improve.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Gakpo said: "Playing with guys like Salah and Nunez is fantastic, of course. It's great to try to score goals together. I think we're starting to get used to each other more and more every day. So, I think we're going to be all right.

"We're getting more and more in sync. That's just something that takes time. Normally it all happens during pre-season when you have time to get to know each other, but in this case we didn't have that time so things went a bit differently than usual."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo, who had previously been subject to interest from United, eventually joined Liverpool in the January window. It took him seven matches to score his maiden Reds goal and so far he has netted twice in 11 matches for the club.

Liverpool's top two goal scorers this season are Salah and Nunez who have scored 20 and 12 times respectively.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side take on their fiercest rivals in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at Anfield.