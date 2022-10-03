Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Club Brugge against Atletico Madrid live on TV and stream online

Atletico Madrid will look to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they face off against Group B leaders Club Brugge in Belgium on Tuesday. Diego Simeone's side won their opening game against Porto, but suffered defeat in their last outing against Bayer Leverkusen and will be eager for a positive result as they look to ensure their place in the next stage of the competition.

Brugge, on the other hand, are sitting nicely at the top of the group after seeing off Bayern Levekusen and Porto, scoring five goals across the two games and conceding none.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Date: October 4, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 5) Venue: Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges

How to watch Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid can be watched live on Paramount+ and Vix+.

In the UK, BT Sport 6 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the Champions League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Club Brugge squad & team news

Andreas Skov Olsen is a doubt for the game with Roman Yaremchuk expected to come in, while defensive duo Denis Odoi and Dedryck Boyata are injured and set to miss the clash. Former Liverpool and Sunderland goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is set to start in goal and at the other end of the pitch, coach Carl Hoefkens will rely on Spanish forward Ferran Jutgla for goals.

Club Brugge possible XI: Mignolet; Sobol, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Vanaken, Onyedika, Nielsen; Yaremchuk, Jutgla, Sowah.

Position Players Goalkeepers Mignolet, Lammens Defenders Sobol, Ordonez, Odoi, Meijer, Boyata, Mechele, Mata, Sylla Midfielders C. Sandra, Balanta, Otasowie, Onyedika, Vanaken, Nielsen, Audoor Forwards Skov Olsen, Jutgla, Lang, Larin, Buchanan, Sowah, Nusa, Yaremchuk

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico do not have many absentees to worry about, with just Sergio Reguilon and Felipe sidelined with injuries. Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line in attack, with the Spain international scoring four goals in La Liga so far. Simeone may use the game to rotate, with Antoine Griezmann pushing to start, having scored in the competition against Porto in September.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Grbic; Witsel, Hermoso, Savic, Reinildo, Molina; Saul, Koke, Llorente; Morata, Felix.