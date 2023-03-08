Club Brugge announce Scott Parker sacking with BRUTAL statement as Englishman loses job after just 67 DAYS

Scott Parker was sacked on Wednesday morning after Club Brugge's 5-1 thrashing by Benfica in the Champions League, ending a 67-day tenure.

Parker hired on December 31

Won just two matches

Axed after Benfica defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Fulham and Bournemouth manager entered the second leg against Benfica on the brink of being fired, and a brutal 5-1 loss (7-1 on aggregate) proved to be the final straw for as his ill-fated tenure was brought to an end.

WHAT THEY SAID: Club Brugge's official statement announcing the decision was short and somewhat bitter, much like Parker's spell in Belgium, as it laid out the simple reasoning for his exit.

"Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge," the club wrote. "Parker (42) was announced as the new head coach of Club Brugge on December 31 last year. The English ex-international previously worked for Fulham and Bournemouth and replaced Carl Hoefkens at Club. In 12 games, the Briton could only win 2 times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Parker's third job as a senior manager, with none lasting more than two seasons.

IN A PHOTO:

Scott Parker at the airport, not long before learning his fate...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It's unclear whether Parker will take a hiatus from coaching after his latest setback or try to take on a new challenge elsewhere.