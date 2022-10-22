Clermont vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Clermont welcome Brest to face them at Stade Gabriel Montpied. The hosts are looking to expand their unbeaten run to four games in the top-flight.
They'll fancy their chances against a team rooted to the foot of the table too, and looking odds-on to finish bottom of the pile in the relegation race.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Clermont vs Brest date & kick-off time
Clermont vs Brest
October 23, 2022
9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
How to watch Clermont vs Brest on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
In India, they can stream the match on Voot Select.
US
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
India
N/A
Voot Select
Clermont squad & team news
With three games under their belt where they have dodged defeat, Clermont are very much looking a shrewd concoction this term in Ligue 1.
They'll hope they can make it four on the bounce - and with a visiting side caught in turmoil on the pitch, they will be odds-on to do so.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Margueron, Djoco, Diaw
Defenders
Zeffane, Borges, Wieteska, Caufriez, Cissé, Kamdem, Mendy, Ogier, Diallo, Seidu
Midfielders
Magnin, Khaoui, Gonalons, Baiye, Gastien, Cham, Massolin
Forwards
Andrić, Allevinah, Rashani, Dossou, Bela, Kyei
Brest squad and team news
It's been a dire campaign for Brest so far - and unfortunately, their prospects are unlikely to improve without a stroke of fortune.
They'll hope they can snap their losing run this weekend at the very least, but it will take a monumental effort.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bizot, Blazquez, Coudert
Defenders
Chardonnet, Duverne, Brassier, Herelle, Dari, Uronen
Midfielders
Camara, Lees-Melou, Belkebla, Magnetti, Pereira Lage, Honorat, Arconte, Dembele
Forwards
Cardona, Slimani