Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been frustrated by Gregg Berhalter during his career but would still like to see him return as USMNT coach.

USMNT without a coach

Berhalter could return

Pulisic backs former boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men’s national team is currently without a permanent coach after Berhalter departed after the World Cup. The team has become embroiled in controversy since, but US Soccer have confirmed Berhalter remains a candidate for the role after the release of a report investigating an incident of domestic violence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Berhalter has also been embroiled in a feud with Gio Reyna and his family, a situation Pulisic has branded as "extremely childish," but the Chelsea star would still be happy to see the former coach return to his post.

"Yeah, no doubt, no doubt about it. I think the strides that we've taken in recent years with him in charge, have been evident. I think it's quite clear," he told ESPN.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic also highlighted Berhalter's qualities as well as revealing how frustrated he had been after being dropped by the coach previously.

"He's also very passionate about the sport. I think he's done some incredible things in a short amount of time. There were moments when he benched me and I wanted to kill the guy - I hated him. I was so angry - but then the next game comes along, and then I find myself in a better place," he said. "He handled a lot of situations, and I have to give him a lot of credit. I think he created a team that was probably the best brotherhood, or unit, that I've been a part of."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anthony Hudson is in temporary charge of the USMNT but a decision will have to be made soon on who will take up the role on a permanent basis. Berhalter is certainly a candidate, while Thierry Henry is thought to be holding out for the job.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic has been called up to the latest USMNT squad for March internationals against Grenada and El Salvador in the Nations League.