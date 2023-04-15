Christian Pulisic STARTS as new Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard hands big opportunity to USMNT winger for Brighton clash

Brendan Madden
Christian Pulisic has been handed a surprise start by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard for this afternoon's clash with Brighton.

  • First start in a month
  • Joao Felix benched
  • Mudryk also given chance

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has struggled for game time this season but is given a chance as Chelsea look to solve their goalscoring problems against the high-flying Seagulls.

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Kepa, Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Zakaria, Pulisic, Mudryk, Sterling.

More to follow...

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

17299 Votes

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

  • 13%New loan deal
  • 54%Sign on permanent basis
  • 34%Send back to Atletico Madrid
17299 Votes