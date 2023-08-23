USMNT star Christian Pulisic makes intriguing Bible reference in social media post after putting failed Chelsea spell behind him at AC Milan

Chelsea flop Christian Pulisic got off to a flying start at AC Milan as he scored on his Serie A debut against Bologna.

Pulisic's dream AC Milan debut

Social media post with a Bible reference

Scored in Milan's win over Bologna

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star joined AC Milan this summer after several frustrating seasons at Chelsea. On his debut for the club, Pulisic scored a stunning goal in Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna.

After a successful debut for the Italian giants, the former Chelsea man shared a photo of him celebrating on his Instagram story with an intriguing Bible reference. He wrote 'Romans 8.28' which means: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a dream debut in Italy, former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi claimed that the 24-year-old has room for improvement in the defensive area of his game.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Stefano Pioli's side will next face Torino on August 26 in Serie A.