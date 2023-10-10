Christian Eriksson reveals role he's played in helping Rasmus Hojlund settle at Man Utd as midfielder praises 'very mature' compatriot

Christian Eriksen revealed how he helped compatriot Rasmus Hojlund to settle at Manchester United.

Eriksen helped Hojlund to settle at Man Utd

Praised club's decision to buy the striker

Scored three goals in eight matches thus far

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils paid a whopping £72m ($87m) to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer. Since joining the club, the forward has appeared in eight matches thus far where he scored three goals.

Another Danish star at United, Christian Eriksen hailed the club's decision to sign a hard-working player like Hojlund and revealed how he helped his compatriot to adjust to the new conditions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to manutd.com, Eriksen said, "I think Rasmus has been a wise purchase. He's a guy who fits into the squad, fits into the way of playing, and understands the coach's ideas. He's a good guy who works hard.

"We've been out to eat. He's been over at my house, and we see each other every day at the club. I have given him my advice, and he has chosen to live close to the stadium and the training facility, so he has listened there. He is very mature in his approach to things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag's side finally got back to winning ways last weekend as they beat Brentford in the Premier League courtesy of Scott McTominay's stoppage time brace.

WHAT NEXT? Both the United stars will be in action for their national team during the international break as Denmark face Kazakhstan and San Marino in the Euro 24 qualifiers.