'If anyone grew into being a captain under Poch right now, it’s Chris Richards' - Tony Meola and Charlie Davies debate USMNT captain options

The two former USMNT stars have shared their thoughts on who should wear the captain's armband for the US heading into the 2026 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED

USMNT legend Tony Meola weighed in on the team’s captaincy debate after the Gold Cup, saying he expects to see Chris Richards or Tim Ream wear the armband as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

“I would not be surprised based on everything Pochettino’s talking about this culture during the time Chris Richards was part of this group,” Meola said on CBS Sports Golazo America’s podcast. “If Ream plays, then I think Ream stays as the captain because inherently, center-backs, [and being] the oldest guy on the team."

“But I think if anyone grew into being a captain under Poch right now, it’s Chris Richards. Based on the way he played, Pochettino was a center-back and that plays into your mentality.

Meola also specifically praised Antonee Robinson, noting that normally the spine of the team is the captain, and Robinson being a captain at Fulham shows the work he put in to earn respect within a Premier League club.

“The spine of your team is where you have someone [as captain]. Which is incredible that Antone Robinson is a captain at Fulham because that just shows that along the way in his time at Fulham on a daily basis, he has been a leader every single day," Meola said. "Which makes it even more incredible for me that he’s a captain, but it’s a credit to him. I think it comes out of the back is where our captains will be just based on Pochettino as a player."

WHAT CHARLIE DAVIES SAID

Another former USMNT and MLS star, Charlie Davies, said the captain probably won't be Christian Pulisic, who would be fine with that as he believes Pulisic doesn't need an armband to lead. Davies agreed with Meola about Richards being the guy, but does believe Robinson has done enough to put his name into that conversation going forward.

"Chris Richards probably has made the most growth, I’ve been so impressed with him on and off the field. His personality, he’s a great kid so I could see Chris Richards being the guy," Davies said.

He added, “I also know Antonee Robinson is an incredible leader, he’s a machine, and like Tony said if you’re a left-back and you’re the captain, that means you are literally leading on and off the field in every capacity. And everyone looks to you for your maturity and your IQ, the energy that you give off so for me it’s Richards and Antonee Robinson that I see as captains.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT is undergoing a transitional period with multiple players emerging as leadership candidates across different positions. Robinson's development at Fulham, where he has earned captaincy responsibilities at the club level, represents a significant accomplishment for an American player abroad. The discussion also highlights the evolution of the team's spine, with veteran players like Tim Ream potentially giving way to younger options such as Richards.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The USMNT coaching staff will likely use upcoming competitive matches and friendlies to evaluate leadership qualities within the squad before making final captaincy decisions ahead of the 2026 World Cup.