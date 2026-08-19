How to buy Chivas Guadalajara 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Liga MX news and more

Liga MX outfit, CD Guadalajara, popularly known as Chivas, may not have won any honours for almost a decade, but that doesn't stop the fans dreaming of glory. You can join the fervent Rojiblancos masses at Estadio Akron and catch some thrilling Mexican soccer action by booking tickets today.

Chivas have one of the largest fanbases in the world. As well as commanding huge support amongst Mexican soccer supporters, they also have vast numbers roaring them on across the border in the United States.

With epic Liga MX encounters, including the ultimate derby clash, the Clásico Nacional (CD Guadalajara vs Club America), still to come, this is the perfect opportunity for you to savour everything the Mexican soccer scene has to offer.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at CD Guadalajara matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Chivas Guadalajara fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 22 (5.07pm) Chivas vs Club Tijuana Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Sat, Aug 29 (5pm) CF Pachuca vs Chivas Estadio Hidalgo (Pachuca) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (5pm) Atlético de San Luis vs Chivas Estadio Alfonso Lastras (San Luis Potosí) Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (6pm) Chivas vs Pumas UNAM Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (9pm) Club América vs Chivas Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sat, Sep 26 (5.07pm) Chivas vs Querétaro FC Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (7pm) Atlas FC vs Chivas Estadio Jalisco (Guadalajara) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (5.07pm) Chivas vs Tigres UANL Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Tue, Oct 20 (9.07pm) Chivas vs Club Necaxa Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets

How to buy Chivas Guadalajara tickets

To buy official tickets for Chivas Guadalajara home games, you must purchase them online through Boletomóvil, which is the club's exclusive official ticketing partner. Tickets purchased here are fully digital, verified, and linked directly to the stadium access scanners.

If any remaining tickets are left after the online sales window, they can be bought directly at the physical ticket booths at Estadio Akron, leading up to matchday.

However, because of high local demand, marquee encounters, like the Clásico Nacional against Club América, frequently sell out entirely online before the physical booths even open.

In addition, fans can purchase Chivas match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Chivas Guadalajara tickets?

Chivas de Guadalajara tickets generally start at between $25 and $50 USD for standard Liga MX regular season matches.

For high-stakes matches, such as 'El Clásico Nacional' against Club América or Liguilla playoff fixtures, prices frequently surge up to $250+ USD due to massive demand.

The seating plan at Estadio Akron is divided into two primary tiers: the Lower Level (Tribuna 1 / T1) and the Upper Level (Tribuna 2 / T2). The higher priced seats are located in T1.

Student Special: If you are a student traveling to Estadio Akron, Chivas occasionally runs a matchday special offering $10 USD lower south end tickets for the first 1,000 students who present a valid ID at the stadium box office.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Akron

Estadio Akron, formerly known as the Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, is a multipurpose stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara.

Since opening in 2010, it’s been the home ground of Liga MX side CD Guadalajara (aka Chivas)

Aside from football, various other sporting and entertainment events have been staged at the Estadio Akron.

The likes of Elton John, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Shakira have all played concerts there and Mexican boxing legend, Canelo Alvarez, fought John Ryder at the stadium in 2023.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Estadio Akron capacity was 48,000. It staged four group encounters, including Uruguay vs Spain.

Chivas Guadalajara records and statistics

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, widely known as Chivas, is one of the most historic and successful football clubs in Mexican history. The club is globally famous for its strict, unwavering tradition of fielding Mexican players, serving as a massive source of national pride.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Liga MX Titles (12): 1956–57, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1986–87, Verano 1997, Apertura 2006, Clausura 2017

Copa MX (4): 1962–63, 1969–70, Apertura 2015, Clausura 2017

CONCACAF Champions League (2): 1962, 2018

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Juan Jasso (433), Jose Villegas (428)

Most Goals: Omar Bravo (160), Salvador Reyes (122)

The Perfect Start

Chivas holds the Liga MX record for the longest winning streak at the beginning of a single season, securing 8 consecutive wins at the start of the Bicentenario 2010 competition.

The Era of El Campeonísimo (1956–1965)

The absolute golden age of the club occurred when Chivas strictly dominated Mexican football, winning 7 league titles in 9 years, including an incredible 4-in-a-row stretch between 1958 and 1962. This legendary squad took the club on historic global tours, testing their all-Mexican identity directly against European giants like Barcelona.







