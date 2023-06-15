China goes crazy for Lionel Messi as Beijing Workers Stadium is packed full of Leo fanatics wearing iconic Argentina No.10 shirts as fans cheer his every move in Australia friendly

Lionel Messi's popularity shows no sign of fading as the Miami-bound star wowed fans on Argentina's trip to China.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tickets for the 68,000 capacity Worker's Stadium were snapped up in no time and thousands in attendance were sporting the Argentina shirt with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's name and number on the back. Those who couldn't get a ticket flocked to the Argentina team hotel in attempts to catch a glimpse of their idol. The AFP even reported one case of a fan hiding in a janitor's closet in Beijing's Four Seasons hotel in the hope of meeting Messi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The world champions were in town for a friendly against Australia win which a strong Albiceleste side ran out 2-0 winners. The capacity crowd were treated to a trademark Messi strike and a history-making moment when the little magician scored in the opening two minutes of a match for the first time in his career.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's men head to Jakarta for another friendly on Monday although the team hotel should be a little bit more relaxed as Messi will skip the game to start his summer holidays.