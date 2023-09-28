WATCH: Giorgio Chiellini sparks brawl between LAFC and Tigres players during Campeones Cup game after kicking ball straight at opponent

LAFC and Tigres players clashed after Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini booted the ball at a rival.

Chiellini hits ball straight at opposition

Sparks multi-player brawl

LAFC lose on penalties to Tigres

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident took place on Wednesday night during a Campeones Cup match between the current MLS and LIGA MX Champions. Chiellini is shown shoving aside Sebastián Córdova who was blocking him from taking a free kick. After complaining to the referee, the former Juventus defender booted the ball straight at the Tigres player, which caused his team-mates to retaliate. While the fight was unpunished by the referee and ended in a scoreless game after extra time, Chiellini's LAFC went on to lose the match on penalties.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tigres' win ended MLS's string of three straight Campeones Cup wins after Atlanta United, Columbus Crew and NYCFC won the last three editions of the cup. Tigres, themself, was the last and only Liga MX team to win the trophy in 2019 when they defeated Toronto FC in the competition's inaugural year.

WHAT NEXT? Chiellini's LAFC will next be in action on Sunday, October 1 when they take on Real Salt Lake at the BMO Stadium as they look to catch up with St Louis at the top of the Western Conference.