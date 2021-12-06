Chelsea winger Ziyech admits he 'would love to' return to Ajax

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has admitted he "would love to" return to Ajax at some point.

Ziyech completed a £36 million ($48m) move to Chelsea from Ajax in July 2020 but has since struggled to earn a regular spot in the starting XI.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the January transfer window and has now revealed he would welcome the chance to head back to Amsterdam.

What's been said?

Ziyech is still under contract at Chelsea until 2025, but when asked if re-joining Ajax one day holds any appeal, the Moroccan told Ziggo Sport: "I would love to. I had a fantastic time there.

"It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. If it is up to me, it will definitely happen.

"That’s not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing.

"What the future brings, we’ll see then. Like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me."

Ziyech's slow start

Ziyech established himself among the elite attackers in European football at Ajax, most notably playing a key role in their run to a domestic double and Champions League semi-final in 2018-19.

Chelsea supporters have not yet seen that kind of form from the Morocco international, as he has recorded just nine goals and eight assists in his first 54 games while struggling with niggling injuries.

Ziyech has shown signs of improvement recently, though, scoring in a 2-1 win over Watford before setting up a goal for Mason Mount in the Blues' 3-2 loss at West Ham on Saturday.

