Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch & stream Premier League clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth, plus kick-off time & team news

Chelsea will desperately attempt to kick-start their season when they return to Premier League action after the World Cup against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter's side ended the first half of the season with a whimper against Newcastle, unable to arrest their losing streak at St James' Park. The Blues have not won a game in the league since October 16 and lost four games in a row in all competitions before the World Cup break.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission

Chelsea vs Bournemouth date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Bournemouth Date: December 27, 2022 Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream live using Amazon Prime Video.

See all the Premier League games on Amazon Prime here.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network / NBC Universo fuboTV UK N/A Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Mendy, Bettinelli Defenders T. Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Fofana, Brooking, Gilchrist, Humphreys Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Hall Forwards Aubameyang, Sterling, Broja, Burstow, Mothersille

Wesley Fofana has been ruled out after suffering a knock in Chelsea's mid-week friendly against Aston Villa and the defender will be sidelined for another few weeks at least. However, there has been a positive update on Reece James, who has returned to training and could potentially feature.

While the majority of the Blues' World Cup players are back and in contention, Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are not expected to be available after reaching the third-place play-off stage with their respective national teams. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell remain unavailable, while N'Golo Kante and Armando Broja are long-term absentees.

Possible Chelsea starting lineup: Mendy; Cucurella, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Jorginho, Hall; Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang.

Bournemouth squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Travers, Neto, Dennis Defenders Fredericks, Stephens, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Zemura Midfielders Cook, Brooks, Lerma, Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Tavernier, Stanislas, Pearson, Billing Forwards Solanke, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Anthony

Like Chelsea, Bournemouth have their share of injury concerns, but coach Gary O'Neil is optimistic after his players came through the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle unscathed.

Marcus Tavernier and Jefferson Lerma have made strides in their recovery, with both potentially being available for selection. Team captain Lloyd Kelly has returned to training and could be in contention, but O'Neil is not prepared to risk the defender if he is not fully ready to play.

The Cherries are not hindered by suspensions, so there are few availability issues.

Possible Bournemouth starting lineup: Travers; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Solanke, Moore.