Chelsea turn down chance to sign PSG starlet Ruiz-Atil

The 17-year-old could still depart the Ligue 1 champions this summer, with his future in Paris up in the air

have informed the representatives of PSG midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil that the London club will not be signing their client.

Goal reported in January that Chelsea were exploring a deal for the talented academy product, with technical advisor Claude Makelele sent to to meet with Ruiz-Atil's representatives.

But the Blues have now turned down the chance to land the 17-year-old, whose future with the champions is still up in the air.

Ruiz-Atil has told PSG hierarchy that he wishes to train with the first team next season with a view toward a senior debut, but sporting director Leonardo is understood to have not responded favourably to that request.

That response has helped push Ruiz-Atil closer to the exit door, with his PSG contract set to expire in 2021.

Ruiz-Atil recently hired Alain Migliaccio as his agent, increasing speculation he could be looking to leave PSG. Migliaccio also counts Zinedine Zidane, Franck Ribery and young striker Amine Gouiri among his clients.

The youngster joined 's famed La Masia academy at just seven years old, but was released in 2014 along with several other players after the Catalan club were found to have breached FIFA regulations regarding the transfer of players under the age of 18.

The central midfielder then moved to PSG, but says that he took plenty from his time in .

"Yes, yes, the real Barcelona – the one with the striped jersey that makes you dream so much," Ruiz-Atil recalled in an interview with Le Parisien in the summer of 2019. "Beyond the great education that Masia taught me, I have the chance today to speak fluent Spanish.

"At 16 years old, I realise that it is a precious skill to have going forward in my football career, which I hope is the best possible."

In 2018, Ruiz-Atil became the youngest ever outfield player to sign a professional contract with PSG, just five days after turning 16. At the time, only goalkeeper Alphonse Areola had agreed to pro terms at a younger age.

Ruiz-Atil has represented PSG at various youth levels, playing for the club's Under-19 side this season.

In addition to Chelsea, , and have all been linked with Ruiz-Atil at various points over the past year.