Chelsea boss Tuchel denies Abramovich exit could also force him out amid Man Utd rumours

Thomas Tuchel has shut down suggestions he could follow outgoing Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, with the German insisting he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss took the reins midway through last season from club legend Frank Lampard and masterminded a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Blues, capped with Champions League glory.

Abramovich is set to sell the club amid the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia crisis, with rumours circling that Tuchel could follow him and instead head to Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick's successor - but the coach has brushed off such talk.

What has been said?

"I hope I made it very clear that I am very happy where I am," Tuchel said. "My first talks were with Marina [Granovskaia] and Petr [Cech] and still my talks are with these two, who are the representatives and most decisive people in the club apart from the owner.

"I was involved with them and I enjoyed it and for me it was, until today, a perfect fit and I hope it will stay like this. I see for me personally no reason to enter any thoughts even of losing that.

"It is not finished here, by far not finished and it just started and is so promising, we have a strong group and a strong club."

Tuchel doubles down on desire to stay

The German has quickly written his name in club history and stressed his happiness, adding: "Sometimes in life and in professional life you need the luck to enter an environment where you feel yourself comfortable and everybody else feels comfortable with you.

"In the moment I feel this is the case and I appreciate that a lot and I am not keen, not at all, to change."

