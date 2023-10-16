Another wonderkid?! Chelsea tracking 17-year-old Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme amid rival interest from West Ham

Chelsea are set to face competition from West Ham in their pursuit of 17-year-old Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea and West Ham are set to compete to secure the signature of Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme, according to Premier League Brasil. The report suggests that representatives of the young attacking midfielder met several clubs in Europe including the two London clubs last week and they have been informed that a formal offer needs to be submitted to the Brazilian club before the U17 World Cup kick-off on November 10.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than the Blues and the Hammers, European giants namely Bayern Munich and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the player.

WHAT NEXT? Guilherme has a contract with his current club until 2025 but is unlikely that he will stay in Brazil until the end of his deal. As per a report by R7 Esportes, Palmeiras have already rejected a bid from the Blues as they want a transfer fee of around €35m (£30m).