Chelsea target Chilwell will be an upgrade on Alonso, says Johnson

The Foxes star has been tipped to make an instant impact in the Blues' defence should he complete a move to west London this summer

Former defender Glen Johnson has urged his old club to continue their pursuit of Ben Chilwell, claiming that the Leicester star represents an improvement at left-back.

Chilwell, 23, has been one of the stars of the 2019-20 season for the Foxes as they sit in third place in the Premier League ahead of the likes of , Chelsea and .

That talent has not gone unnoticed, with the Blues in particular linked with a move this summer amid reports Leicester will demand upwards of £80 million ($101m).

Goal revealed last week that Chilwell was Chelsea's latest transfer priority following Timo Werner's imminent move to Stamford Bridge and the previous capture of star Hakim Ziyech.

And Johnson believes that the youngster has everything it takes to thrive in west London, telling talkSPORT: “I’ve said many times I am a fan of Chilwell.

“I like the way he carries himself. You don’t really hear him unless it’s football related which I like, and I think he’s the sort of player Lamps [Frank Lampard] would connect with.

“He’s the sort of out-and-out left-back they haven’t had for a while.

“I know Ashley Cole was irreplaceable, but in terms of a natural, solid left-back, they haven’t had one for a while and I think he’ll do very well."

Marcos Alonso is the current occupant of the left-back spot, but Johnson believes that the Leicester man is more suited to the position.

“Alonso is a fantastic player. But I don’t think he’s a solid natural left-back," he added.

“There’s no doubt he is a wonderful footballer but Chilwell is a natural full-back.

“It’s a hefty price tag, there’s no doubting that, but if [Chelsea] can get a deal for him that is reasonable then he’s a player they should try to get.”

Chelsea, who were banned from last summer's transfer window and refrained from entering the market in January, currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League as they prepare to resume their campaign following the three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Frank Lampard's charges will return to action for the first time on June 21, when they visit relegation battlers at Villa Park.