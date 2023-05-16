Chelsea set to sign USWNT star Catarina Macario from Lyon when her contract expires this summer

Chelsea are set to sign USWNT star Catarina Macario when her Lyon contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea set to complete third summer signing

Macario to leave Lyon after missing season through injury

USWNT star still hopeful of World Cup appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? Macario has missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury, but that has not stopped her sealing a move to the WSL holders, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: She has been capped 17 times at international level and is currently fighting to prove her fitness to coach Vlatko Andonovski ahead of this summer's World Cup. Prior to her injury, Macario was a key player for Lyon, playing the full 90 minutes in last season's Champions League final victory over Barcelona.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The move is still subject to medical clearance, but it will represent the third piece of business concluded by Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season. They have already completed the signings of Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard and versatile Eintracht Frankfurt star Sjoeke Nusken. It is likely that the creative and clinical Macario will fill the void left by Pernille Harder, who is set to join Bayern Munich alongside Magdalena Eriksson this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has stated that the Blues have completed the majority of their recruitment already, so we could see more deals confirmed soon. Meanwhile, Macario will be looking to force her way onto the plane to Australia and New Zealand.