The Blues have dipped into the transfer market again to sign 17-year-old Jamaican striker Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards.

Chelsea land teenager striker Richards

Youngster signs pre-contract with the Blues

Had been on trial at Newcastle

WHAT HAPPENED? The Phoenix All Stars Academy have announced on social media that Richards has signed a pre-contract with the Blues. Phoenix founder Craig Butler posted a video on his Instagram page of Richards putting pen to paper on a deal with the Blues.

WHAT THEY SAID: "History has been made. The Phoenix all stars football academy is proud to announce that Dujuan "whisper" Richards, who has been with us since 12 years old, has put pen to paper and signed his pre-contract with Chelsea FC in England and will be plying his trade in the Premier League," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richards has caught the eye after scoring 31 goals and grabbing 19 assists last season for his team. The striker had attracted interest from Newcastle, and reportedly been on trial with the Magpies, but has now decided to continue his career in London with Chelsea.

IN A VIDEO:

WHAT NEXT? Richards is currently with the Jamaica squad who are due to play a friendly with Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chelsea are back in action on Saturday when they host Everton in the Premier League.