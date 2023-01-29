Chelsea set to make fresh transfer swoop for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez

According to reports from Portugal and Argentina, Chelsea are set to make a fresh bid for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea's previous bid was rejected

Benfica demand €106m buy-out clause paid up front

Decision rests with Benfica president Rui Costa

WHAT HAPPENED? Benfica's World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez is one of the hottest properties in world football right now. Chelsea emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old at the start of the January transfer window, only to see Benfica knock back their advances. However, the Blues have not given up hope, with TyC Sports reporting that a fresh bid of €100m plus a Chelsea player of Benfica's choice is on the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ball is in Benfica's court right now. They're under no pressure to sell, but the improved offer reportedly gives president Rui Costa the chance to acquire a Chelsea player of his choice, which may be tempting.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fernandez is not pushing for a move, and will happily wait until Benfica and Chelsea reach an agreement. Whether that happens in this window remains to be seen.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENZO FERNANDEZ? Chelsea are running out of time to seal a deal for Fernandez, who is due back in Primeira Liga action for Benfica against Arouca on Tuesday.