Transfer swap shop! Chelsea soften stance on potential Romelu Lukaku-Dusan Vlahovic exchange with Juventus

Chelsea are now reportedly open to the idea of a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Swap deal coud now take place

Juventus keen on Lukaku

Chelsea remain in need of No.9

WHAT HAPPENED? It's claimed by Sky Sport Italia that Chelsea are now more receptive to the idea of letting Lukaku join the Old Lady, paving the way for Vlahovic to move the opposite way in an exchange. Mauricio Pochettino's side are understood to be seeking a centre-forward signing in the coming weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are also desperate to offload Lukaku this summer and will be forced to take a financial hit over the Belgian striker. He cost £97.5 million ($125m) when they signed him from Inter in 2021 but, according to reports, Chelsea are willing to sell for €40m (£34m/$43m) in an outright cash deal this summer. That's now changed a little with a permanent sale back to Inter – where Lukaku returned to on loan for 2022-23 – now off the table after the Nerazzurri learned of his talks with Juve.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to the report, Juve boss Max Allegri is very keen to add Lukaku to his forward line for the upcoming season and the Turin side may be willing to allow Vlahovic to leave.

It's claimed the deal would involve Lukaku plus a sum of cash for the Serbian striker, who is said to be valued at around €75m (£64m/$82m).

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? It is certain that Lukaku will be on the move before the summer transfer deadline, with Juventus seemingly his preferred destination. He has reportedly turned down the chance to join a Saudi Pro League club.