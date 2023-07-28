Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he has already lined up a replacement for Chelsea-target Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo remains Chelsea's top target

Brighton have rejected all offers so far

De Zerbi reveals he has replacement lined-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls have reportedly rejected Chelsea's latest offer for Caicedo, worth £80 million ($103m) as they value the midfielder in excess of £100m ($128m). Meanwhile, De Zerbi seems to be already preparing for life without Caicedo as the coach has admitted he's already identified a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you ask me what I would like? I would like to keep and for him to stay with us but it is not my work. My work is to tell my owner if [Moisés] Caicedo leaves we need another big and important midfielder," he told reporters.

On being pressed whether he has a replacement in mind, he said, "Yes, but I don't want to tell. I follow the words of my owner and my owner did not tell me anything about Caicedo in the last hour."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Zerbi lavished praise on Caicedo for being a thorough professional but warned that it is not easy for him to deal with the uncertainty that currently looms over his future.

"For a young player, it is difficult to stay with the possibility of changing teams, to change cities and everything. But he is a serious player and is working in a good way. We are waiting to see if the situation changes or not," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo remains a top target for the Blues and it remains to be seen if they will submit a new bid and meet Brighton's asking price.