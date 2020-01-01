Chelsea reveal new home kit for 2020-21 season

Tammy Abraham is a big fan of the smart new design, with the Blues showing off their new strip for the first time on Wednesday

have unveiled their new home kit for the 2020-21 season, with the herringbone-knit patterned jersey due to be available from July 9.

A simple design, said to be inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring, will see a new sponsor emblazoned across the front in the form of mobile company Three UK, with Yokohama Tyres no longer the club's main shirt partner.

Announcing the new shirt, the west London club said: "Chelsea’s 2020-21 home kit brings a touch of Savile Row to Stamford Bridge by blending the latest in athletic innovation with the finesse of fine London tailoring.

"Inspired by west London’s long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship, the Blues’ new home jersey ventures into the realm of statement shirting. A luscious, textured, modern classic, wholly befitting the capital’s most stylish club."

Star striker Tammy Abraham, who will be competing with new signing Timo Werner for a spot in the starting XI next season, is a big fan.

"The kit is really, really smart – very Chelsea," he told the club's official website. "You can see the story behind the kit with how it looks and all the little touches that remind you of a good suit. I think we will certainly be the best dressed team next season."

Chelsea women's striker Fran Kirby added: "I’m really excited to be wearing this kit when we take to the pitch again for the 20/21 season. Winning the WSL was an incredible moment for the club and we’ll be proud to be wearing the new kit as champions next season."

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 home kit, and shirt partner @ThreeUK! The herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring.



Available 09.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/sFGBmjcbJP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2020

The Blues are currently locked in a battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard's side currently two points ahead of but with a game in hand.

That fixture sees them face West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night as they look to extend their impressive recent run of form that has seen them win their last five matches in a row in all competitions.

As well as beating to hand the title, the Blues knocked the Merseysiders out of the , with their win at in the quarter-final seeing them drawn against United in the semi-final at Wembley.

They are, however, facing an uphill task to progress in the , with Lampard's men 3-0 down from the first leg of their last-16 tie against after a devastating loss at Stamford Bridge.