'A little bit more direct' - Chelsea boss Potter explains how Man Utd have developed under Ten Hag since opening-day day defeat to Brighton

Graham Potter believes "a lot" has changed at Manchester United since he beat them with Brighton on the opening day of the season in August.

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter is preparing to face United for the second time this season after he beat them on the opening day as manager of Brighton. Ten Hag has rejuvenated his squad since then, winning six of nine league matches subsequently, and the Chelsea boss has explained what has changed.

WHAT HE SAID: “A lot [has changed]," Potter said in his pre-match press conference. “They’ve changed a little in how they build-up, they are a little bit more direct. At the same time, they have the same quality.

"They have the threats of [Marcus] Rashford, Anthony, [Jadon] Sancho and Bruno Fernandes plays a key role for them. So there are a lot of similarities but they seem to have adapted to the competition, adapted to each other, learned more about each other. It’s a normal process really."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United sit just one point behind Potter's Chelsea heading into this weekend clash at Stamford Bridge. The new Blues boss is yet to taste defeat, winning three and drawing one of his four Premier League games, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

DID YOU KNOW? Brighton's victory over Manchester United on the opening day of the season was the first time the Seagulls had ever won at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED & CHELSEA? The two English heavyweights go head-to-head on Saturday in one of the biggest tests for Potter since he arrived at Stamford Bridge. After the game they both return to European action looking to secure passage out of the group stage of their respective competitions.