Chelsea outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Marseille on free transfer as Mauricio Pochettino's summer clear-out continues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly poised to join Marseille on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Gabon international set for Ligue 1 move

Chelsea clearing out bloated squad

Aubameyang endured miserable Blues spell

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that Aubameyang is set to complete a move to Marseille on a free transfer. The Ligue 1 club have agreed a deal with Chelsea and the ex-Arsenal striker is set to sign a three-year contract, with his medical scheduled for Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have made major inroads when it comes to reducing the size of their squad this summer. They have, thus far, let 12 players leave permanently, with Aubameyang set to become the 13th. The striker made 21 appearances last season, but only 11 of them were starts.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aubameyang joined the Blues in 2022 but could only muster three goals for the club in total as he struggled for form and fitness. He has previous experience in Ligue 1, playing 120 times in the competition for Saint-Etienne, Dijon, Lille, and Monaco. The striker scored 41 goals across those games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang will undergo his medical on Thursday and, all being well, is likely to be announced as a Marseille player later this week.