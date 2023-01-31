Chelsea new boy Mykhailo Mudryk issues apology for use of racial slur in viral video

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a viral video that has been viewed almost 214,000 times on TikTok.

The Ukraine international, who has made an £89 million ($110m) move to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window, was caught on camera reciting lyrics to the 2017 ‘Freestyle’ track from U.S. rapper Lil Baby. A toxic racial term is repeated on several occasions in the footage, leading to widespread criticism of the 22-year-old forward.

An apology released to The Sun by a representative of Mudryk reads: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate.

“The video has since been removed.”

While Mudryk has apologised for his actions, leading anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out have said of the Chelsea new boy: “Kick It Out condemns the use of all racial slurs, including the N-word irrespective of context.

“The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.

“It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we’re encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur.”