Chelsea's Mkyhailo Mudryk snaps back at fan on Instagram with sarcastic Ballon d'Or comment after 'learn to make 360 turns' jibe

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk shut down a fan's criticism on Instagram with sarcastic Ballon d'Or comment in response to 'learn to make 360 turns' jibe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukranian who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89m ($109m), has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge. The winger has failed to live up to expectations and a fan advised Mudryk to "learn to make 360 turns" to improve his ball control and directional changes. The footballer hit back at the fan's comment as he was in no mood for unsolicited advice on social media.

The fan commented: "Bro learn to make 360 turns with the ball it will help u change direction and be unpredictable. Running with the ball in one direction isn’t good enough. Clue.”

Mudryk snapped back and wrote: “Why you are didn’t win Balon d’Or yet?” (Why didn't you win the Ballon d'Or yet)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk is yet to score a goal in Chelsea colours and has only provided two assists in 15 league appearances. The winger's performance is reflective of a difficult season for Chelsea as a whole, with two managerial changes and a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk remains determined to turn around his fortunes in London in the 2023-24 season as Chelsea look to regroup and improve under Mauricio Pochettino.