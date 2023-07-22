'I want people that care' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals what he's looking for in pre-season as Blues aim to bounce back from disastrous campaign

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he needs players who truly care about the team as the Blues aim to recover from a terrible 2022-23 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino insists that he does not necessarily want players who are "easy to manage", but insists that they must care completely about the club. Chelsea have conducted a fire sale this summer, with 13 players leaving permanently, but they have also signed three players already: Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and Angelo Gabriel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino told the club's official website: "The objective is to win, it’s not to just be good. For that we need good players. If they are young and good enough to be in the squad, then of course, but not because they are going to be easy to manage.

"I don’t want easy players to manage. I want players that are going to perform on the pitch and bring good things and help the team to win. Not other things.

"I don’t want people that are easy to manage. I want people that care about the team, compete in the best way, and have the capacity to bring success to the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are likely to continue their bid to strengthen their squad, amid links with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, as they look to put last season firmly behind them.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea play Brighton in a pre-season friendly this weekend.