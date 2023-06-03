WATCH: Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell hang out behind the scenes at the Red Bull garage before the Spanish Grand Prix

Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell linked up with Red Bull before the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Mount & Chilwell on holiday together

Spotted at Spanish GP

Enjoyed Red Bull's hospitality

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount and Chilwell are holidaying together after Chelsea's nightmare season, in which they finished 12th in the Premier League table, and they have been spotted in Spain before the Grand Prix in Barcelona. An Instagram post from the Red Bull page showed the two stars being shown around the backstage area, and even meeting with Christian Horner, the principal of Red Bull racing.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Chelsea fans have begged Chilwell to use the time with Mount to convince him to stay at the club amid links with Manchester United. Reports suggest United are close to signing the England international ahead of the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? They are likely to engage in a firesale this summer as they look to trim a bloated squad; new manager Mauricio Pochettino has already decided against keeping Joao Felix, and more departures are likely.