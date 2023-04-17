Chelsea manager hunt: Ruben Amorim drops OUT of running as Blues narrow candidates to a ‘handful of options’

Chelsea remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager, but Sporting boss Ruben Amorim reportedly no longer forms part of that process.

Blues need successor to Potter

Lampard filling caretaker role

Sporting boss not interested

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues drew up a long list of potential candidates to fill their dugout after bringing Graham Potter’s reign at Stamford Bridge to a close after just 31 games. Amorim is a tactician that the Blues have admired for some time, having previously spoken with him after sacking Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No deal was done at that point, and The Athletic reports that the Blues will be turning their attention elsewhere once again in 2023. That is because Amorim has made it clear that he is happy in Lisbon and has no desire to succeed interim boss Frank Lampard in west London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are leading the search for a new manager, with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali taking more of a back seat after having their fingers burned by Potter – with the Blues still languishing in the bottom-half of the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT? Multiple rounds of discussions and interviews have been lined up by Chelsea as they seek to bring in the right man for a difficult rebuilding job, with “a handful of options” said to remain in contention as the Blues look to have a long-term appointment lined up by the end of the 2022-23 campaign.