Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admits he didn't age as gracefully as Thiago Silva: 'I was in the MLS at that point'

Peter McVitie
|
Thiago Silva Chelsea 2022-23Getty
ChelseaThiago SilvaPremier LeagueF. Lampard

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard says he is in awe of defender Thiago Silva's ability to compete in the Premier League at the age of 38.

  • Thiago Silva a regular starter for Chelsea
  • Defender still fit at 38
  • Lampard amazed by his physical condition

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran centre-back remains a first-team regular for the Blues, featuring 32 times in all competitions this season. He has regained his place in the starting XI after recovering from a ligament injury and Lampard has been impressed by his physical state, admitting that his own decline was already well underway when he was the Brazilian's age.

🏆 TOP STORY: Guardiola fumes at Haaland over penalty decision

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should PSG forgive Lionel Messi?

🚨 MUST READ: Felix & Badiashile stop the Chelsea rot

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thiago is a credit in all aspects. He's a classy, brilliant player. His career says it," Lampard said in a press conference after his side's 3-1 win against Bournemouth. "He's brilliant at looking after himself. At 38 or so, I was in the MLS at that point. I understand it. Especially as a centre-back to be playing in the Premier League. What he must be doing to his body!

"He's also got a real great mind and he has a winning mentality so he would have been suffering a bit recently because he feels it, he wears it. He's a great reference point for the young centre-backs we have in the team around him. Again, nothing but praise for Thiago in all aspects."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain defender could still be a key player for the London side next season as his contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Thiago Silva Frank Lampard Chelsea 2022-23Getty

Thiago Silva Chelsea 2022-23Getty

Dominic Solanke Thiago Silva Bournemouth Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? The defender will likely be in the starting XI again when Chelsea meet Nottingham Forest on May 13.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

575346 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
575346 Votes

Editors' Picks