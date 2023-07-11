Chelsea make Dusan Vlahovic transfer enquiry as Juventus set minimum price tag for star striker

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about the availability of Dusan Vlahovic, with Juventus setting their minimum price tag for the Serbian forward.

Chelsea in search of a forward

Enquired about Vlahovic

Juventus put a price tag of €75-80m

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues want to add firepower upfront after parting ways with Kai Havertz to Arsenal. Chelsea have drawn up a shortlist with Vlahovic emerging as the primary target, and they have made an initial approach to the player's intermediaries. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus believe that Vlahovic is not transferable but if an offer of around €75-80 million plus bonuses is tabled then they will take it up for consideration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker scored 14 goals for Juventus across all competitions last season as he struggled with injuries throughout the campaign. According to a report in Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady will be willing to lower their demands to €25m (£21m) if Chelsea add Romaleu Lukaku in a swap deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Moreover, Chelsea have also initiated talks with Montpellier for Elye Wahi, who scored an impressive 19 goals in 33 league games last season, according to the Evening Standard. However, a final decision is yet to be made on the third attacking option as the Blues have already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer.

WHAT NEXT? It looks like it will be another long summer for Chelsea in the transfer market as the Blues remain determined to get back their competitive edge under Mauricio Pochettino after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Apart from a quality striker, they are also keen to get Brighton's Moises Caicedo in midfield.