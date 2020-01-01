'I have been a bit agitated' - Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi relieved to end three-month goal drought

The England international is "looking to build" on his performance in an FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest which saw him get on the scoresheet

winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has expressed his relief after ending a three-month barren spell in front of goal, admitting he needed to add a clinical edge to his game.

Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring for the Blues in the sixth minute of a third-round tie against on Sunday, producing a brilliant finish after picking up the ball on the far side of the box.

The 19-year-old went on to provide an assist just after the half-hour mark, after his fierce shot was parried into the path of Ross Barkley, who was left with the simple task of tapping the ball into an empty net.

Chelsea booked a place in the fourth round with the 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, and Hudson Odoi looked back to his best after a testing spell which has seen his development stall somewhat.

The English attacker spent five months of 2019 on the sidelines with an Achilles injury, and hasn't managed to live up to his usual high standards since returning to action.

Hudson-Odoi admits he had grown "agitated" with his form over the last few months, having only scored once in 19 matches across all competitions prior to Chelsea's meeting with Forest.

"I have been a bit agitated," he said post-match. "Thinking to myself that I have had chances and I need to convert more of them, be more clinical in front of goal, so in this game, I thought to myself, hit it low and hard.

"Recently I have been thinking 'be patient, the goal will come if you be yourself, be calm, everything will go your way'. I am really happy that I got the goal and I am looking to build on it and keep going.



"But it is not just about the goal, it is about helping the team, working hard, keeping the ball, and overall I am happy with how everything went."

Chelsea supporters were forced to endure a few anxious minutes when Hudson-Odoi suffered a knock to his Achilles in the first half, but he was able to shake off the issue and complete the full 90 minutes.

"I was walking back and the [Nottingham Forest] player came along and trod on my Achilles. It was a bit of pain but I'm alright now," he told Chelsea TV when asked to comment on the injury.

"Obviously there are still times where I think to myself 'if I get kicked on it like today what could happen'. And there are times where I think to myself if I do a certain movement it will go again.

"But now as days at training go by, I think if you're confident and do your strengthening work in the gym, it will still be strong and nothing should happen to it again.

"I've been doing work every day with the conditioning coaches to ensure it's strong enough and nothing else happens to it. I think I'm close to the point I was before."

Hudson-Odoi will be back in contention for a place in Frank Lampard's starting XI when Chelsea host in the Premier League on Saturday.