Chelsea's goalkeeper troubles are over! Djordje Petrovic completes Blues transfer from MLS side New England Revolution

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues announced the capture of Petrovic on Saturday, after beating Luton Town 3-0 on Friday evening. The 23-year-old moves after making 48 appearances for the Major League Soccer club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petrovic will compete with Robert Sanchez for the No.1 spot at Stamford Bridge after both Edouard Mendy and Kepa were allowed to leave this summer. Chelsea have reportedly agreed to pay an overall package worth £13.5 million ($17m).

WHAT THEY SAID: Petrovic told the club's official website: "I’m so happy to be at Chelsea and I’m really excited to get started at this club.

"It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I’m so happy.

"Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge."

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will play Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup this week before returning to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest next weekend.