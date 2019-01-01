Chelsea defender Zappacosta joins Roma on loan

The Italy international signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge moments before heading to the Italian capital

defender Davide Zappacosta will play at least the first half of the 2019-20 season back in his native for , who confirmed a loan deal for the player on Wednesday.

Zappacosta, 27, made just four Premier League appearances for the Blues last season and did not even feature in his club's match-day squad for their two outings so far this term.

And he will now try to re-establish himself in after agreeing terms with Roma, who kick off their league campaign this weekend.

"AS Roma are pleased to confirm the signing of Davide Zappacosta from Chelsea on a temporary deal," the Giallorossi confirmed on their official website.

"Zappacosta joins the Giallorossi from the English club on an initial six-month loan which runs until January 2020.

"As part of the deal, there is the option to extend the loan until 30 June 2020.

Zappacosta has expressed his happiness at returning to his native country two years after leaving to join the Blues.

"I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person," Zappacosta said.

"Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation – I cannot wait to start training alongside my new teammates."

Chelsea also confirmed Zappacosta's departure on Wednesday, while also revealing they had extended the defender's contract.

"Davide Zappacosta has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Chelsea and moved to Roma on loan until the end of January," the Blues signalled in a statement.

"Zappacosta’s 12-month extension takes his contract at Chelsea through to June 2022. Good luck in Rome, Davide!"

Roma begin their bid to wrest Serie A from dominant on Sunday, when visit the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will hope to record their first win of the season at the expense of newly promoted , who welcome the Londoners to Carrow Road on Saturday.