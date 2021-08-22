Arsenal hit 128-year low as meek defeat against Chelsea condemns them to worst ever start to a season

The Gunners have begun a league season without a point or goal from their opening two games for the first time in more than a century of competition

A second consecutive Premier League defeat has condemned Arsenal to their worst-ever start to a season in their 118 seasons and 128 years of league competition.

Having gone down 2-0 to Brentford on the opening day last Friday, the Gunners came unstuck by the same margin to another London rival, this time Chelsea.

The mood is less than upbeat around Emirates Stadium right now, and finding out they have hit a new low is unlikely to raise spirits.

Rock bottom

Arsenal were second-best for almost the entire 90 minutes on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel's European champions dispatched them with ease.

Romelu Lukaku marked his first game back at the club with a goal after just 15 minutes, while Reece James doubled the scoreline later in the second half to give the visitors what proved to be an unassailable lead.

The result leaves Arsenal second-bottom as one of five teams yet to register a point in the Premier League, with only Norwich City below them on goal difference.

Not since 1992 have the Gunners ended a day inside the relegation zone with more than one game played in a season. Furthermore, with two defeats, no goals and four conceded, this is officially the worst league start in club history.

Never since they first entered the Football League in 1893 have Arsenal begun a campaign in such a fashion, and having missed out on Europe last time round the pressure will be building on manager Mikel Arteta to turn their fortunes around as soon as possible.

