Chelsea in contract talks with young prospect Gallagher after Crystal Palace loan move is agreed

The Blues midfielder is set for another season away from Stamford Bridge but he is going to get a campaign in the Premier League for the first time

Conor Gallagher has completed a medical at ahead of a season-long loan at Selhurst Park - however the move is being delayed by contract talks in west London.

are trying to tie down their 20-year-old star, who was the pick of the bunch from last season's loan group, due to him having less than two years on his current deal.

It is expected that a deal will be agreed for the season-long loan that will see Gallagher follow in Ruben Loftus-Cheek's footsteps, having had a year in South London before earning a permanent spot in the first-team squad.

Lampard played Gallagher in the 1-1 draw with at the Amex Stadium in a friendly on Saturday ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Gallagher has targeted a Premier League loan move this season and Palace won the race amid competition from several fellow top-flight clubs.

This comes after the homegrown star spent last season on loan at both Charlton Athletic and , ultimately losing in the Championship play-off semi-finals for the South club.

The Under-21 made an impact in the Championship, playing in 47 games, scoring six goals and claiming 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Ethan Ampadu also featured in the pre-season friendly and remains intent on trying to earn a spot in Lampard's squad despite loan interest.

Jake Clarke-Salter looks set for another loan in the Championship, with , , and showing an interest in him.

Newly-promoted Premier League side West Bromwich Albion could be another option as Chelsea assess which club would be best for his development, following a good year at Birmingham last season.

international Matt Miazga is set for another season out on loan with a host of clubs overseas looking at securing the defender. Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman both lined up for the Under-23s against Palace this weekend and are also exploring their options for moves away.

Meanwhile, Rennes, along with a host of Premier League clubs, have offered Fikayo Tomori a loan move. are among those still tracking the homegrown defender, who broke through last season.

Chelsea's newest recruit Malang Sarr has loan interest from Germany after Chelsea announced he would spend next season on loan, despite only being signed last week.

Nathan Baxter and Dujon Sterling will also likely spend another season out on temporary moves from Chelsea, with 10 players in the group that are overseen by Claude Makelele's loan department.