Chelsea will make do with what they've got! Blues not expected to sign new striker this summer despite Christopher Nkunku injury

- Pochettino happy with current striker options
- Nkunku out for months with knee injury
- Chelsea to reject AC Milan offer for Broja
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea splashed £52 million ($66m) on French attacker Nkunku earlier this summer, but the 25-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season that will keep him out of action for months.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being linked with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, Chelsea look set to rely on in-house options to cover for Nkunku. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea will therefor reject AC Milan's latest approach for striker Armando Broja.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Broja has been out of action with a knee injury since December, but Mauricio Pochettino wants the 21-year-old to compete with £32m ($40.6m) summer recruit Nicolas Jackson for a starting role.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The London club have not set a date for Nkunku's return, but have Jackson, Broja and Raheem Sterling available to play up front. Instead of signing a new striker, Pochettino is keen to bring in a new wide forward, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise on their radar.