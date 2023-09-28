Disaster for Chelsea: Ben Chilwell set for scan on hamstring injury as Mauricio Pochettino faces having 11 players unavailable vs Fulham

Ben Chilwell is set for a scan on his hamstring injury as Mauricio Pochettino faces an injury crisis before this weekend's clash with Fulham.

Chilwell limped off in Carabao Cup victory

Will undergo scans on hamstring

Chelsea might be without 11 players against Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The wing-back was forced off due to injury in the final minutes of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening after he found himself at the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Billy Gilmour. Chilwell has a history of hamstring injuries, including a major one in the previous campaign which saw him miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to The Times, the latest setback is on the same hamstring and he will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea might end up missing 11 players for their trip to Fulham on Monday including suspended players Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto. Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, captain Reece James and Marcus Bettinelli have been sidelined with injuries for the long term while Carney Chukwuemeka and Benoit Badiashile have returned to partial training but are yet to reach 100 per cent match fitness.



WHAT NEXT? Chilwell remains a major doubt for Chelsea's trip to Craven Cottage on Monday and might even miss the subsequent fixture against Burnley if scan results are not positive. Levi Colwill is likely to replace him in the left-back position if he fails to make the cut.