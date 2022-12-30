Chelsea hoping to beat Arsenal to signing of £85m-rated Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Mykhailo Mudryk, who has long been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal have long been linked with Mudryk

Chelsea also hold an interest in winger

Joins Fernandez, Mac Allister in being linked with club

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Gunners have been interested in the Ukraine international since the summer, with their most recent bid of £55 million ($66.4m) being rejected. While Shakhtar have revealed they are holding out for around £85m for Mudryk, The Guardian write that Chelsea also hold an interest in the player, and may even hijack Arsenal's deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Attack has been a key area targeted by Graham Potter and the new owners, with a summer move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku finalised along with a January deal for Molde striker David Datro Fofana. Mudryk, a tricky winger who has impressed in the Champions League for Shakhtar with three goals and two assists this season, would add to a plethora of attacking options in Chelsea's front line, should the Blues decide to fork out on his exorbitant transfer fee.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That possibility could be difficult given recent developments at the club. New information suggested Chelsea were willing to more than match Enzo Fernandez's €120m release clause, while a €35m deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile is all but complete. The Blues have also been linked with a move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as an alternative for Fernandez, meaning Mudryk may feature low on Potter's list of January reinforcements.

WHAT NEXT? With multiple players linked to Chelsea in recent weeks, only time will tell which stars actually make it through the doors of Stamford Bridge. Mudryk, meanwhile, is almost guaranteed a move to one of Europe's elite-level clubs, whether that be in January or the summer.