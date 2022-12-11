Chelsea striker Armando Broja stretchered off in friendly against Aston Villa with suspected serious knee injury

Hal Fish
Armando Broja Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
ChelseaA. BrojaAston Villa vs ChelseaAston VillaClub Friendlies

Striker Armando Broja has suffered a worrying injury for Chelsea during a friendly match against Aston Villa.

  • Chelsea are eighth in the league
  • Struggling under new manager
  • Now face another injury blow

WHAT HAPPENED? In preparation for the return of Premier League football on December 26, Graham Potter's men took on Aston Villa in a friendly in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

However, a little over 20 minutes into the game, Broja collided with Ezri Konsa and had to be stretchered off after picking up what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea host Bournemouth on December 27 in the Premier League and face an anxious wait on Broja's fitness. After a successful loan spell with Southampton last season, the 21-year-old has one goal and one assist in 12 league outings.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Graham Potter 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? If Broja is out for the long term, the Blues may consider a new signing in the January transfer market. Otherwise, Potter will have to rely on the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top.

