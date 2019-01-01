CFL 2019: Alejandro Menendez - East Bengal are getting better every day

East Bengal's Spanish coach once again slammed the poor conditions of the club ground...

picked up their second consecutive win in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) on Wednesday as they thrashed Aryan FC on 3-0.

Spanish boss Alejandro Menendez was happy to see his team register a comprehensive win but expressed his dissatisfaction over the poor condition of East Bengal ground.

He said, "I think we played very good today in a very difficult pitch to play. It is almost impossible to play here. It was a bit difficult to score the first goal. We were unlucky as we missed several chances. We played very good positional football, we were patient and we made them work a lot. They played according to my style, created chances and scored the goal.

"I think my team is getting better every day and we see that all the players are getting chances and improving and we will keep preparing."

The back-to-back wins will boost the confidence of the Red and Gold brigade ahead of the Kolkata Derby.

Alejandro continued, "The win today will give us a lot of confidence. We are getting better every game and today it was a slightly better performance. Important thing is that we are improving every game."

New Spanish forward Marcos de la Espada found himself on the bench today after making his debut in the last game.

On Marcos' absence from the lineup, Menendez said, "I didn’t think he was fresh for today’s game. Even if the situation had demanded and if it would have been difficult for us maybe we could have used him from the bench but it was not necessary."

Jaime Santos Colado has been a standout performer for the club this season. He scored a brace in the team's win against Aryan.

Praising Jaime, Menendez said, "I brought Jaime to the team. I know what he can do. He can play in many positions. I know his skills and positives. I think he is a good player and he is performing okay."