CF Montreal vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The MLS Cup playoffs continue this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as CF Montreal welcome New York City FC to face them at Saputo Stadium. The Canadian side were one of the highlights of the regular season and will still have their eyes on topping out in the Eastern Conference final.

But to get there, they will have to get past the boys from the Big Apple - and as defending MLS Cup holders, NYCFC certainly know how to do it when the going gets tough.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Montreal vs NYCFC date & kick-off time

Game: CF Montreal vs New York City FC Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Montreal vs NYCFC on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN3.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN3 fuboTV

Montreal squad & team news

Victory over Orlando City - made more comfortable by a late penalty kick - saw Montreal tick off the first box on their journey towards the MLS Cup final.

But at least two more tests remain, including this one. They will have to be at their sharpest if they hope to survive.

Position Players Goalkeepers Breza, Ketterer, Pantemis Defenders Miller, Camacho, Corbo, Brault-Guillard, Waterman, Bassong, Johnston, Thorkelsson, Ferdinand Midfielders Wanyama, Piette, Hamdy, Mihailovic, Torres, Miljevic, Zouhir, Lappalainen, Koné, Choinière, Giraldo, Saliba Forwards Johnsen, Toye, Ibrahim, Kwizera, Kamara, Quioto

NYCFC squad and team news

Back in the hunt for MLS Cup once again this season, NYCFC delivered the most assured performance from the first round of the playoffs in their 3-0 victory over Inter Miami.

A trip across the boarder is a different proposition - but they'll back themselves to be flying home with a place in that conference final.