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Cesc Fabregas has played down expectations ahead of Como’s Champions League clash with AEK Athens, insisting his side must stay grounded and stick to their tactical identity. A victory on Tuesday night would move the Italian side significantly closer to securing a dream spot in the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition.

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Maintaining composure on the big stage

Como are on the verge of a historic achievement as they prepare to host AEK in a pivotal Champions League encounter at the Stadio Sinigaglia. Despite the growing excitement surrounding Como’s European adventure, Fabregas is determined to keep his players grounded. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is focused on the long-term project at the club, refusing to let one competition distract from their overall development and identity on the pitch. Fabregas stressed that his team must be clinical to secure a result against such a physical and dominant side.

"We are not the favorites. We are a small club and we are well aware of how much we can still improve. We have earned the respect we have today, but we must continue to grow calmly and manage our emotions," Fabregas stated, as cited by TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Fabregas puts identity above single results

The Spanish tactician has warned his squad to brace for a stern test against the Greek visitors, refusing to underestimate a side that has already proven it can mix it with Europe's elite. Pointing to their impressive pedigree on the continental stage, he noted that AEK have the quality to unsettle even the biggest clubs in the competition. "AEK have even caused problems for teams like Real Madrid. They're a physical, dominant team with a strong mentality. We'll have to be very efficient," Fabregas said.

The manager also drew a parallel to the tactical approach of Massimiliano Alvini, reiterating that his side will not abandon their principles regardless of the scoreline. He insisted that identity comes before everything else, noting that a single result does not define the quality of his squad. "You are not poor when you lose and you are not a phenomenon when you win. There will be matches where we have to suffer, but we will not change our way of playing," he added.

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Douvikas prepares for emotional reunion

Leading the line for the Italian side is Tasos Douvikas, who currently sits at the top of the Champions League scoring charts. The Greek striker admitted that facing a club from his homeland will make for a poignant evening at the Sinigaglia. Douvikas has been a revelation this season, but he was quick to share the credit with his teammates and the technical staff for his individual success in front of goal.

Next matches COM Champions League 15:00 AEK

"It's great to face a Greek team. It will be a special and very emotional match. They're a solid team, with quality and a lot of aggression. The support of our fans will be crucial for us. Being the top scorer is something special, but the credit also goes to the staff and my teammates. I want to continue to grow as a player and as a person," the forward remarked.

Focus remains on the current squad

With the January transfer window looming, Fabregas was asked if the club's European success might prompt further reinforcements in the market. However, the manager was quick to shut down any speculation, insisting that the focus must remain entirely on the heavy schedule ahead. He pointed out that there are still seven crucial fixtures remaining before the winter break begins, leaving no room for distractions regarding recruitment. "Now's not the time to talk about it, there are still seven games left before the break," he stated.