Cause of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack's death yet to be established as inquest is opened and adjourned

An inquest into the death of Sheffield United Women's footballer Maddy Cusack has been opened and adjourned.

The Blades confirmed the death of Cusack on September 21 at the age of 27. Cusack died at her home address in Lady Lea Road, Horsley. Derbyshire Police have said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest into her death has now been opened and adjourned, with the cause of death yet to be established.

"We are awaiting a police file and the medical cause of death," assistant coroner Louise Pinder said.

"Therefore, I am adjourning the inquest for six weeks for further review."

The inquest heard that Cusack was formally identified by her father David after her death.

Cusack had been Sheffield United's longest-serving player, becoming the first female to reach 100 appearances for the Blades, and also worked for the club as a marketing executive.

Tributes were paid to Cusack after her tragic passing throughout the world of football.

Sheffield United held a minute's silence before their Premier League clash with Newcastle, with players also wearing her No. 8 shirt. Family members laid a wreath in the centre circle and supporters also applauded in the eighth minute to mark her squad number.

England's Lionesses also held a minute's silence before their Nations League clash against Scotland at the Stadium of Light, while players wore black armbands.