Catarina Macario: I hope USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski trusts me enough in Women's World Cup selection

Lyon's Catarina Macario is hoping to be included in the USWNT's Women's World Cup squad after recovering from an ACL injury.

Macario has been out with ACL injury

Hoping to make USWNT squad

Has spoken to coach about situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Andonovski is set to announce his World Cup squad later this spring and Macario is hoping to take her place on the roster. The Lyon midfielder admitted she was "devastated" after suffering an ACL injury last summer but is optimistic she can be part of the USWNT's plans for the tournament despite having yet to make her competitive return to action after serious injury.

Before her setback, she had been one of the USWNT's brightest young attacking stars.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, he and I have talked a lot, especially with this being the last camp when the team will be together. Like I said, I feel with injuries it’s just a matter of time. It’s not necessarily when I’d like to be back. I’m leaving that up to the experts. But he’s always said, ‘We want to see you play and we want to see you back in training and playing competitive games,'" she told The Athletic. "We’ll have to see in regard to the World Cup. My season with Lyon will end soon (in June), so I hope that he trusts me enough (laughter). Whatever decision he may make, that’s on him. First of all, I just have to be healthy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT's recent two wins over Ireland were the team's final friendlies before Andonovski names his squad, but Macario does have time to prove her fitness with Lyon. The French side still has four league games left to play as well as a Coupe de France final against Paris in May. Meanwhile, Andonovski's preparations for the tournament have already been complicated after Mallory Swanson underwent surgery on a torn patella.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT kicks off its World Cup campaign against Vietnam on July 22. The Stars and Stripes are also due to take on the Netherlands and Portugal in the group stages as they chase a third straight World Cup win.